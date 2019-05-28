Photo: Getty

Lots of people say things about the late Arizona Sen. John McCain. Some call the man, who is dead, a loser; others refer to him as “my father.” And many, no matter how bad of a politician McCain was, can’t help but give him an ovation in death for being, at least, “not” into Trump.

Naturally, this has created some (dumb) drama (that I love!!!): Once a Klobuchar Kween, Meghan McCain (John McCain’s DAUGHTER—did u know) rebuked Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Twitter on Monday after the 2020 Democratic hopeful shared an anecdote about John McCain while at a campaign event in Iowa two days before.

Speaking to the crowd, Klobuchar recalled President Donald Trump’s inauguration, at which her seat mate, McCain, recited the names of dictators and compared them to Trump himself, HuffPost reported.



“I sat on that stage between Bernie and John McCain, and John McCain kept reciting to me names of dictators during that speech because he knew more than any of us what we were facing as a nation,” Klobuchar told the audience. “He understood it. He knew because he knew this man more than any of us did.”

Alas, Meghan McCain—John McCain’s daughter, FYI—wasn’t pleased, asserting her dominance as the only person allowed to politicize her father’s life for personal gain by tweeting at Klobuchar to “leave my fathers legacy and memory out of presidential politics.”

But Klobuchar’s team, along with many of us at home, weren’t having it: In a statement to CNN, the Klobuchar campaign defended her “long time friendship” with John McCain, going on to clarify that Klobuchar most values the late senator’s “valor and heroism” over the times he stuck it to Drumpf.

“...She has defended him against President Trump’s attacks in the past, and she has deep respect for his family,” Tim Hogan, Klobuchar’s communications director, said in a statement.

I, for one, am excited to see where McCain takes this feud on tomorrow’s episode of the View. The possibilities are endless, though I’d bet on at least 10 mentions of the phrase “MY father.”