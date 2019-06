Photo: Getty

Few things are funny anymore, except New York mayor and nonsense presidential candidate Bill de Blasio, who is always funny. Case in point: today.



De Blasio decided to go after Joe Biden after Biden’s campaign confirmed he still supports the anti-abortion Hyde Amendment. Fine, good, great, Biden sucks.

Unfortunately.......

As many, many, many people pointed out, Jekyll is the good guy in the story.

Never change, Bill.