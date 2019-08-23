Elections2020I Have So Many Thoughts About Seth Moulton Ending His 2020 BidJack MirkinsonToday 10:29amFiled to: Seth MoultonFiled to: Seth MoultonSeth Moulton2020 democratic primary43SaveEditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkPhoto: GettyJust kidding!!! Who cares about that dummy. Forgot he was running tbh.Share This StoryMore in Seth MoultonArea Man Running for PresidentSit Down Seth MoultonWhy Did These Democrats Vote Against Nancy Pelosi?About the authorJack MirkinsonJack MirkinsonDeputy Editor, SplinterEmailTwitterPosts