I’m glad to see avid Splinter reader Ariana Grande hopped off her Kinja alt to tell us how she really feels (in a now-deleted tweet)! Trust me when I say that if anyone would pay us poors to stop blogging we would gladly pivot to something that makes us feel lit inside.
I’m glad to see avid Splinter reader Ariana Grande hopped off her Kinja alt to tell us how she really feels (in a now-deleted tweet)! Trust me when I say that if anyone would pay us poors to stop blogging we would gladly pivot to something that makes us feel lit inside.