I’m gonna try this line the next time a barista asks me how I’m paying for my order and see how far Rafi SchwartzToday 11:58amFiled to: Fuck NoFiled to: Fuck NoFuck Nohoward schultzStarbucksmetapost2020 election51SaveEditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkI’m gonna try this line the next time a barista asks me how I’m paying for my order and see how far it gets me.Share This StoryAbout the authorRafi SchwartzRafi SchwartzSenior writer. When in doubt he'll have the soup. EmailTwitterPosts