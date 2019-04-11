I’m picturing Michael Flynn staring at the camera like Jim from The Office, except in this scenario,Rafi SchwartzToday 5:55pmFiled to: metapostFiled to: metapostmetapostKellyanne ConwayMichael FlynnRobert MuellerRussia InvestigationMueller reportUkraineGregory Craigwhite house counsel9SaveEditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkI’m picturing Michael Flynn staring at the camera like Jim from The Office, except in this scenario, Jim is an admitted felon. Share This StoryAbout the authorRafi SchwartzRafi SchwartzSenior writer. When in doubt he'll have the soup. EmailTwitterPosts