When I opened my eyes this morning, I had no idea there was a dog internationally famous for its apparent ability to hypnotize people. Then everything changed:



Wow. One by one the subjects fall, utterly hypnotized, as if on queue, onto a pile of pillows in the middle of a semicircle.

I have come to learn that the dog, a German Spitz from Leeds, is named Princess; I pledge my undying loyalty to her from now until eternity.

“Some people even think she is a puppet and not even a real dog,” Princess’ owner, Krystyna Lennon, told the Daily Mail in 2014. “Being hypnotised is like being drunk.” I understand now.

Princess also appeared on Britain’s Got Talent, where she appeared to hypnotize even Simon Cowell, and we all know how that turned out.

When Lennon spoke to the Mail, Princess was four, meaning she must be about nine years old now. It feels safe to assume the hypnodog’s power has only grown with time, as evidenced by the video above. Fall in line or be vanquished.