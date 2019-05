I spend about half of my time thinking in Spanish, so I can’t help but giggle every time I see New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s anti-Trump hashtag, #ConDon. I know it’s sophomoric. But he has a bunch of folks posting selfies with giant signs that, to me, yell “condom! condom! condom!” Also, as Yashar Ali pointed out, those white signs are perfect for photoshopping, if you’re bored!