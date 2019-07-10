Image: Elizabeth Williams (AP)

New details of accused child rapist Jeffrey Epstein’s deeply private life continue to be made public following Epstein’s arrest for sexual assault and sex trafficking this past Saturday, including a chilling new report that Epstein shipped himself a large paper shredder and a carpet and tile extractor to his homes in Palm Beach and New York.



Maritime records obtained by the Intercept show that shortly after Epstein negotiated a shockingly lax plea deal following his arrest in 2007, he shipped a massive 53-pound paper shredder from a port in the U.S. Virgin Islands to his Palm Beach home, where he allegedly abused young girls.

Then, a decade later, after the Miami Herald published its bombshell report on the allegations against Epstein—and details of the non-prosecution agreement engineered by then-federal prosecutor Alex Acosta came to light—Epstein made another eyebrow-raising order, per the Intercept: a 191-pound “carpet and tile extractor” sent from the Virgin Islands to his Manhattan townhouse—another site where officials have accused Epstein of sexually assaulting a number of young girls.



While there could, of course, be benign explanations for both orders, the timing for the shipments—one right after landing a sweetheart deal that seemingly put his legal troubles behind him and the other after his actions were again under close scrutiny—raises legitimate questions. As the Intercept notes, Epstein’s legal team did not provide any comment on the shipments, and Epstein himself is currently in jail awaiting trial. He’s pleaded not guilty to the latest indictment brought against him in the Southern District of New York.

Meanwhile, NBC News aired an interview today with Jennifer Araoz, who alleged that she was recruited outside her Manhattan high school and groomed for eventual abuse by Epstein in 2001, when she was just 14.

“He raped me, forcefully raped me,” Araoz said. “He knew exactly what he was doing.”



According to NBC, Araoz is not one of the three victims named in the SDNY’s latest indictment against Epstein.

