Ilhan Omar deals with a whole lot of shit online, the vast majority of it intensely racist and Islamophobic. Case in point: here is notorious racist and all-around lunatic Kurt Schlichter, just cutting through any sense of nuance or plausible deniability, replying on Wednesday to an old tweet of Omar’s.



What do you even say to this? For some, it’d probably be better to just not respond, but Omar took a different route, finding perhaps the only applicable use for “prayers” in a political situation.

If you ask me, I’m not sure that Schlichter’s even worth that much, but here we are.