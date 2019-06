Image: HBO/CBS

Get this: The young actor who plays troubled Ziggy on HBO’s Big Little Lies? That boy is YOUNG SHELDON. From Young Sheldon! I’m not kidding!!!!!!!

Incredible. You can see actual footage from the moment I found out in our Instagram story recap:

I’m not the only one who’s had their world rocked by this news.

There you have it. Unbelievable range. Keep it up, Iain!!!!