Improbably, Ted Cruz voiced support for AOC’s idea for a bill banning members of Congress from joining lobbying firms after leaving office. While bipartisanship is nice, it’s also good AOC is insisting on a “clean bill,” with none of the poison pill amendments that people like Cruz love to slip into bills.
Improbably, Ted Cruz voiced support for AOC’s idea for a bill banning members of Congress from joining lobbying firms after leaving office. While bipartisanship is nice, it’s also good AOC is insisting on a “clean bill,” with none of the poison pill amendments that people like Cruz love to slip into bills.