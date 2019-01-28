In the interest of saving you a few hours on February 5: I’m proud to stand here before you now and Rafi SchwartzToday 5:01pmFiled to: metapostFiled to: metapostmetapostNancy PelosiDonald TrumpSOTUState of the UnionFebruary 5What Time is the State of the Union?When is the state of the union?25SaveEditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkIn the interest of saving you a few hours on February 5: I’m proud to stand here before you now and declare, without any reservation, that the state of our union is, in fact, very dumb. Share This StoryAbout the authorRafi SchwartzRafi SchwartzSenior writer. When in doubt he'll have the soup. EmailTwitterPosts