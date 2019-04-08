Photo: Sandy Huffaker (Getty)

If it’s irreparably broken and morally repugnant but you’re not facing any consequences for it, don’t fix it.

U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, a man who was indicted last summer for doing lots of corruption-related crimes which he later blamed entirely on his wife, was nonetheless narrowly re-elected in November in his solidly conservative southern California district . As his legal troubles continue to loom over him, his opponent last year, Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar, has already announced he’s running for Congress again.



Hunter’s strategy last year was, essentially, to be as racist as possible. One Islamophobic ad released by the campaign tied Campa-Najjar to his paternal grandfather, who played a role in the massacre at the 1972 Munich Olympics, but died more than a decade before Campa-Najjar was even born. The ad called Campa-Najjar—who isn’t even a Muslim, by the way, not that that should matter—a “security risk” and accused him of “trying to infiltrate Congress.”

Now, Hunter is gearing up for round two of the exact same thing. Per Politico (emphasis mine):

A fundraising pitch from Hunter claims that Campa-Najjar’s last bid was buoyed by “supporters of the Palestinian Liberation Organization” and noted that the Democrat’s grandfather was involved with planning the terrorist attack on the 1972 Munich Olympics (the email repeatedly misstated Campa-Najjar’s name). A Hunter campaign spokesperson did not respond to POLITICO’s requests for comment or corroboration.﻿



Come on, man. At least spell his name right.

For his part, Campa-Najjar—who, as Politico noted, has previously worked in the White House and thus had to obtain a security clearance—told the outlet that Hunter was “totally devoid of moral character and facts,” and the attack was meant to “distract from his criminal indictment.”

In the first quarter of fundraising, according to Politico, Campa-Najjar raised over $345,000, which, according to FEC records, is nearly half of the $653k he raised in the entire year of 2017 during his first run for Congress. So if he’s not in jail by the time next November rolls around, maybe Hunter’s going to have to try something different after all.