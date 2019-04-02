Photo: Evan Vucci (AP)

Donald Trump welcomed NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to the White House on Tuesday, where the president demonstrated that—unlike the neurons and grey matter which occupy the heads of literally everyone else on Earth—his head is filled to the brim with lukewarm tuna casserole.



Here’s Trump saying we should get rid of immigration judges altogether:

He also claimed his father, Fred Trump, had been born in Germany. He wasn’t, although his father, Frederick was—only to be deported to America for draft dodging.

And he also said, “I hope they now go and take a look at the oranges—the oranges of the investigation, the beginnings of that investigation.”

The oranges.

Unplug the president, blow on his skull for a few seconds like it’s an N64 cartridge, and then pop that sucker back in.

