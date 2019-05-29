Photo: Getty

Since Robert Mueller’s Very Important Statement this morning, and the ensuing rush of some Democratic presidential candidates to support impeachment, the question has turned to: What about Nancy Pelosi? What says she? How will she respond to this development?

Well:

We have said it many times before, but just to reiterate: Barring evidence emerging that Trump actually supports raising taxes on the rich, there is no case that will convince Senate Republicans to impeach him. This is so obvious that I wondered—is she joking? Is she taking the piss, as my people would say?

I think she has to be:

Yep. This has to be an elaborate, long-running prank. Nothing else makes sense.