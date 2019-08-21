Screenshot: Twitter

Here’s a thing circulating online:



It’s a bird, right? Yeah. That’s what I thought. But then... For a second, I saw rabbit. I see it! The ears though, are wrong. So it’s a crow. But... I dunno.

Ok.

It’s definitely a bird. But is it a crow or a raven? Not sure. One of my editors suggested it could be a raven, more specifically. Maybe! It’s definitely not a rabbit, but for a second there in the middle of the video there are a few frames where I can totally see rabbit. But it’s not. It’s a bird.

Caitlin Schneider, our social editor, consulted GMG’s “bird Slack,” which informed her that it is a white neck raven. I can see that.

But also... it kinda looks like a rabbit.