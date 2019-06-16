Photo: Ariel Schalit/AP

To thank President Trump for recognizing the annexed Golan Heights as a part of Israel, embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today inaugurated an empty patch of dirt as a new town called “Trump Heights,” according to the BBC.



Netanyahu stood in front of a large sign emblazoned with “Trump Heights” to dedicate the supposed future town to our dearly beloved president.

“This is a historic day,” Netanyahu said.

Golan Heights has been occupied by Israel since the Six-Day War of 1967. It previously belonged to Syria. Israel has spent decades trying to gain recognition as the rightful owners of the region, but the country had struck out with U.S. presidents until Trump.

Trump recognized Golan Heights as a part of Israel right before the most recent Israeli elections.

Even though Netanyahu gave a speech in front of a sign, there is no actual town of Trump Heights, and there isn’t even a plan for construction. The town wasn’t declared an official settlement and there is no money earmarked for construction. It’s actually not possible to legally establish a new town until Israel’s elections in September.

“Anyone who reads the fine print in this ‘historic’ decision will understand that this is nothing more than a nonbinding, fake policy,” former cabinet secretary Zvi Hauser told the Times of Israel.

“Let’s hope President Trump does not know that his name is being used for this public relations exercise,” he added.

Hauser—we disagree. Trump loves his name being used for PR exercises. That’s pretty much been his entire career.