In spite of his frequent bouts of addle-brained juvenilia, President Donald Trump has nevertheless managed to oversee a remarkably consequential two years in office: He’s presided over a massive GOP tax scam, successfully appointed two hard-right justices to the Supreme Court, and used the federal immigration system to attack and disenfranchise millions of people, among other things.



Despite all that, Trump announced late Sunday night that his time in office so far basically doesn’t count, since “they have stolen” years off his (“our”) presidency.

Whining about wasted time is one thing, but Trump also appeared to endorse longtime supporter Jerry Falwell’s call for “reparations” in the form of two extra years being tacked on to his term, just to be fair.

This is not, in fact, Trump’s first time casually suggesting that term limits shouldn’t really apply to him. After being presented with a gift during a Wounded Warrior event last month, the president “joked” that he’d find a place for it in the Oval Office “at least for 10 or 14 years, but we would cause bedlam if I said that, so we’ll say six.”

Ha ha ha.