Photo: AP

Did you hear? John McCain (and Donald Trump). Cindy McCain!!! Meghan McCain, ugh. The whole family is having itself a news cycle and I couldn’t hate it more!!



It all started over the weekend, when the president took time out of his busy schedule to tweet about the late Arizona senator, yet again.

There’s no evidence McCain did this, and Trump’s hatred of him is par for the course at this point, and he’s dead. And yes, Mia Farrow is the top replier here. Moving right along!

You best believe Meghan, co-host of The View and defender of her father’s legacy, wasn’t going to let that pass without a response, just like she always does. During the Monday show, she did this:

Advertisement

Trump then upped the ante during a nice sit-down on Tuesday with his fascist pal Jair Bolsonaro, the Brazilian president. When a reporter asked why he keeps beating this dead (war) horse, Trump called McCain’s vote against repealing the Affordable Care Act “disgraceful,” adding, “I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be.”



Fine, whatever!! Fortunately for us, The View airs each weekday, giving Meghan another chance to respond. She (and her father) are laughing about it now!

Advertisement

“I think if I had told my dad, ‘seven months after you’re dead, you’re going to be dominating the news and all over Twitter,’ he would think it was hilarious that our president was so jealous of him that he was dominating the news cycle in death as well,” she said today. It is indeed quite funny that Trump would just as soon bomb Venezuela as piss on McCain’s grave on primetime TV, haha!

Oh, and lest we forget a McCain, wife and mother Cindy doxxed some woman for calling her nasty names in a Facebook message:

Advertisement

Read the replies to lose whatever shred of humanity you’re still clinging to!

Now you’re up to date with the whole McCain Family News Cycle. Let’s hope it goes away very soon.