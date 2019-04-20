It’s hard to imagine a more detestable golf outing than one with these two idiots. The day after the Justice Department publicly released the much-anticipated Mueller report, President Donald Trump invited Rush Limbaugh to play golf on Friday at Trump International Golf Club in South Florida. Both men have called Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation a “coup.” Limbaugh repeated the claim on his radio show on Thursday. Trump on Saturday called the probe “the greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. political history.” Trump returned to his golf club on Saturday, his 183rd day at a Trump golf club as president.