It’s great that what seems like a winning strategy for gun reform in this country is appealing to our braindead president’s love of photo ops. On Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and House Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) offered to appear alongside President Donald Trump in a “historic signing ceremony at the Rose Garden” if he signs legislation for gun reform, The New York Times reported.

The legislation that Democrats are pushing our vain leader to sing would require background checks for all gun purchases. The offer was made “during an 11-minute phone conversation” between Democratic leadership and Trump. Emphasis mine. Their collective schedules could only manage ELEVEN MINUTES to discuss arguably the second-most pressing issue of our time.

White House spokesperson Judd Deer told the Times that the president “made no commitments” to the background check-extending bill discussed, but “instead indicated his interest in working to find a bipartisan legislative solution on appropriate responses to the issue of mass gun violence.”

It’s great that the most Democrats could offer the president is a photo op, so for a day Trump could pretend that people love him.

