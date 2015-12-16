Ehsan Abdulaziz is a 46-year-old Saudi billionaire. And according to a London court, he's not a rapist, even after his semen was found inside an 18-year-old girl who accused him of rape.

Abdulaziz was not cleared because he claimed the sex was consensual, but because the court was apparently convinced by the dubious claim that he "accidentally tripped and penetrated" the teenager. According to the Independent, he said, "I fell down but nothing ever happened, between me and this girl nothing ever happened.” He added, "I'm fragile." Abdulaziz reportedly told arresting officers of the incident, "She'll have to prove it."

Advertisement

The Independent reports that the woman and a friend had spent the night at Abdulaziz's apartment after a night out drinking. The woman's friend apparently had consensual sex with Abdulaziz earlier in the evening. From the Independent:



The young woman said she had woken up in the early hours of the morning, with Mr Abdulaziz on top of her, forcing himself inside her. He claimed he had gone to see if the young woman wanted a t-shirt to sleep in, or a taxi home. But he said she pulled him on top of her and placed his hand between her legs… In the evidence, Mr Abdulaziz showed how the girl had put her hand behind his head to pull him towards her, which is how he says he fell.

Abdulaziz also said that because he had recently had sex with the accuser's friend, his penis was possibly poking out of his underwear. He also said that because of that previous sexual activity, he may have had semen on his hands.

Advertisement

The teenager's narrative, on the other hand, is rather straightforward and cogent. The International Business Times reports:



"She woke up with the defendant kissing her and his penis in her vagina," prosecutor Jonathan Davies told the Southwark Crown Court. "She said: 'What are you doing?' and he said 'It's fine', indicating that her friend was asleep. She got up to find her friend, tried to wake her but couldn't, she then tried to get out of the flat as quickly as she could.

According to the Independent, it took the Southwark Crown Court jury all of 30 minutes to decide that Abdulaziz was innocent.

Advertisement

Danielle Wiener-Bronner is a news reporter.