After two years of feverish speculation, anticipation, and hype, Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s near-mythological report into Russian interference in the 2016 election—and President Donald Trump’s possible involvement in it—has finally landed, freeing us from one long national nightmare and possibly plunging us into a whole new one.



On Friday afternoon, multiple outlets reported that Mueller had delivered his report to the Department of Justice.

While the contents of the report itself are not yet public, that hasn’t stopped people from freaking out about its mere existence:

Already, Mueller’s team has indicted more than 30 people and organizations as part of its investigation, including former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, and Trump 2016 campaign chair Paul Manafort, who was sentenced to a combined total of 7.5 years in prison, pending good behavior. The president, meanwhile, has spent the past two years bashing the report as a “witch hunt” and repeatedly insisted there was “no collusion” between himself and the Russian government.

