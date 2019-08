Photo: Noah K. Murray (AP)

It’s been a long 24 hours in America, and at least one soccer player is fed up. Major League Soccer Philadelphia Union midfielder Alejandro Bedoya scored a goal in the third minute against D.C. United before speaking out against gun violence on Sunday.

Bedoya grabbed the corner kick field microphone and shouted: “Hey Congress, do something now! End gun violence! Let’s go!”

Never just stick to sports, especially on weekends where at least 29 people died as a result of gun violence.