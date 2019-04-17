Photo: Mark Wilson (Getty)

Ivanka Trump continues to be the apple of her father’s extremely puffy eye, confirming in an interview with the Associated Press published today that, yes, President Trump did indeed offer her the chance to lead the World Bank, which she politely declined.



Calling it “a question” posed by her daddy, whom she currently serves as a policy advisor, Ivanka said she told him she was “happy with the work” she was currently doing with his administration, and praised Trump’s eventual pick, David Malpass, saying he would do an “incredible job.”



The president has previously made a big show of pretending to care about how it might look if he appointed Ivanka to yet another powerful position, insisting that while he’d love for his eldest daughter to take over the World Bank—“She’s very good with numbers,” he said in a recent interview—or represent the country at the United Nations, “they’d say nepotism, when it would’ve had nothing to do with nepotism.”

Because nothing says not-nepotism like making your heiress fashion designer daughter an ambassador, right?

Asked by the AP whether Trump had dangled other high profile positions in front of her, Ivanka—whom the president reportedly calls “baby” during official White House meetings—said she’d “keep that between” them.

A strong denial from this extremely qualified public servant!