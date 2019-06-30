French President Emmanuel Macron’s office just trolled Ivanka Trump in a big way, and the unspoken message was: “Please get this person out of here.”
For some reason (kleptocracy), Donald Trump’s daughter joined
the official U.S. delegation, along with her husband, Jared Kushner, at the
G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, this week. Then, the two accompanied President
Trump to the Korean Demilitarized Zone, where all three crossed
into North Korea before meeting with North Korean dictator Kim
Jong Un. Ivanka Trump described the experience as “surreal.” No shit.
Not long before that happened, Macron’s office released videos on Instagram from the G-20 summit. One stands out, showing
Ivanka Trump awkwardly forcing her way into a conversation between Macron,
British Prime Minister Theresa May, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and International
Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde.
Cringeworthy is an
understatement, as it is clear that none of the leaders wanted her there.
Advertisement
In that video, Lagarde’s facial expressions speak for us all.
Advertisement
Unsurprisingly, Ivanka Trump was promptly roasted on
Twitter. U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote that “being someone’s daughter
actually isn’t a career qualification.”
Advertisement
“Your thoughts on
the French government releasing it for the world to see?” asked actress and
activist Alyssa Milano. Ouch.
Advertisement
“Just imagine being Angela Merkel or Christine LaGarde,
having worked your whole life on the most complex geopolitical issues of the
day, being forced to wince and smile as Ivanka Trump thinks she’s got something
to say to you re: same,” tweeted Gaia Project for Women’s Leadership founder
Elizabeth McLaughlin.
Advertisement
And my personal favorite:
Advertisement
When will this nightmare end?