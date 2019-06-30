Photo: Susan Walsh (AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron’s office just trolled Ivanka Trump in a big way, and the unspoken message was: “Please get this person out of here.”

For some reason (kleptocracy), Donald Trump’s daughter joined the official U.S. delegation, along with her husband, Jared Kushner, at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, this week. Then, the two accompanied President Trump to the Korean Demilitarized Zone, where all three crossed into North Korea before meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. Ivanka Trump described the experience as “surreal.” No shit.



Not long before that happened, Macron’s office released videos on Instagram from the G-20 summit. One stands out, showing Ivanka Trump awkwardly forcing her way into a conversation between Macron, British Prime Minister Theresa May, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde.



Cringeworthy is an understatement, as it is clear that none of the leaders wanted her there.



Advertisement

In that video, Lagarde’s facial expressions speak for us all.



Screenshot: @elysee (Instagram)

Advertisement

Unsurprisingly, Ivanka Trump was promptly roasted on Twitter. U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote that “being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification.”



Advertisement

“Your thoughts on the French government releasing it for the world to see?” asked actress and activist Alyssa Milano. Ouch.



Advertisement

“Just imagine being Angela Merkel or Christine LaGarde, having worked your whole life on the most complex geopolitical issues of the day, being forced to wince and smile as Ivanka Trump thinks she’s got something to say to you re: same,” tweeted Gaia Project for Women’s Leadership founder Elizabeth McLaughlin.



Advertisement

And my personal favorite:



Advertisement

When will this nightmare end?

