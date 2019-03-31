Screenshot: @JudgeJeanine (Twitter)

Racist Islamophobe and conspiracy theorist Jeanine Pirro returned to the air Saturday night on Fox News after a two-week hiatus, and let’s just say she’s learned nothing from her time in timeout. In fact, she’s elevated her vitriol a notch.

Pirro’s show, Justice with Judge Jeanine, was pulled earlier this month due to comments she made about Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar. Pirro had said that because Omar, who is Muslim, wears a hijab, she must support Sharia law and therefore opposes the Constitution.



More specifically, Fox put her in timeout because her comments prompted an exodus of advertisers.



In her return Saturday night, Pirro summoned her best tin foil McCarthy act to call for the “traitorous, treasonous group that accused Donald Trump of being an agent of the Russian government” to be made an example of. She called the investigation of Trump a “coup” and a “rogue intelligence operation.”



Then, she used that same investigation—the result of which she hasn’t actually seen or read—to hawk her book and claim that she and other Trump sycophants had been vindicated. Her message is a scary one: If you oppose Donald Trump, we’re coming for you. However, I doubt anyone she mentioned in her opening monologue will be scared of “Judge” Jeanine. Rather, her message was designed more for the gullible conspiracy theory consumers who are Fox News’ viewing audience. And, of course, Fox’s most faithful viewer, Donald Trump.



Here are some excerpts, with my emphasis on some key phrases:



“You stood witness to the biggest scandal in American history, bar none. The attempted coup of the United States government. They conned you. They gamed you. And they lied to you, over and over and over, for three years. They destroyed lives, reputations, and families. And in the end, no one coordinated with Russia. No one. Not Donald Trump, not any Trump, not anyone on the campaign. “After two years of prosecutors savagely striving to indict the president and everyone in his orbit, years of the mainstream media, the talking heads, the networks—cable and otherwise—the lying, liberal, Hollywood hypocrites trying to convince you that he was an illegitimate president. But in the end, nothing—no collusion, no obstruction, nothing. “And they didn’t care whose lives they destroyed. What mattered was that they destroyed the ‘outsider,’ the one we, the forgotten men and women of America, put in the Oval. The outsider that convinced us that status quo was a choice and that he could do better. They chipped away with unending zeal, desperate for any connection, threatening families and witnesses, and individual civil liberties to obtain their corrupt goal of removing the president of the United States. … “And when you think about a coup, you think of the military. But here, the effort to discredit this president was by law enforcement manipulation, the intelligence community, and the law enforcement community, the DOJ and the FBI. And the snake at the head? CIA Director John Brennan. “Everything in my book, Liars, Leakers, and Liberals, was validated by the Mueller report. People scoff and laugh at the idea of a ‘deep state,’ but you watched it all, up close and personal. These swamp scum lie for a living, from clueless Clapper on down. “It’s the first time in American history people with unbridled power made the determination to overthrow a presidential candidate, and then to plant the seeds for indictment and impeachment to destroy the will of the American people who voted for change in America. “This can only happen at this level of government. By the head of the CIA, the head of the FBI Comey, the head of the Justice Department Loretta Lynch, only with a wink and a nod from the commander in chief. Where did this group get the confidence that this was OK? Who above them could possibly have given the green light? … “There has to be accountability. There has to be a consequence. Because as the president himself said, this should never happen again. And I can guarantee you it will happen again unless we make an example of the traitorous, treasonous group that accused Donald Trump of being an agent of the Russian government. And as they spew their hate, I want to know who did the unmasking? Who did the leaking? And if we don’t have a consequence, if people at the highest level of government are not held responsible for this, it is a blueprint for a future effort to overthrow the government. “Don’t be satisfied with the Mueller report. This is bound to happen again, because these arrogant, lying, condescending, leaking, haters of you and me and the America that doesn’t have power are going to do it again unless we stop them. And the only way to stop them is with justice—true justice—and that’s behind-the-bars justice.

Later, Pirro had the usual cast of characters in the Trump clown show, including former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, who attacked the media, and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, who attacked former law enforcement officials by calling them “suck-up politicians.”



“Somebody made this up, Jeanine, somebody conceived this,” Giuliani said. “And they superimposed it, and then they went out to try to prove it. We have to find out. Who’s the brains behind this? Four or five possibilities. I think we’ll find them.”



Giuliani called for a Justice Department investigation of “who tried to perpetrate a fraud on the American people.”



Scary times we’re living in, folks.

