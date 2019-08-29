Photo: Mike Groll (AP)

Oh boy, look at the time—it’s Jeanine Pirro racism hour! Let’s check in. During an appearance on Fox Nation host Todd Starnes’ radio show, Pirro repeatedly brought up themes from the “great replacement theory,” a core white nationalist belief that suggests illegal immigrants and other non-white residents will eventually replace white Americans.



You can listen to the clip from Wednesday’s show here, which I don’t recommend, but here’s what Pirro said (emphasis mine):

Their [the Democrats] plan and their plot to remake America is to bring in the illegals, change the way the voting occurs in this country, give them licenses, they get to vote maybe once, maybe twice, maybe three times. You’ve got motor voter registration on the day of the election, you’ve got people with—we’ve got voter rolls that haven’t been purged of dead people in years, where the Democrats have resisted that... Think about it, it is a plot to remake America. To replace American citizens with illegals who will vote for the Democrats.

Advertisement

Back in March, Pirro skated onto some extremely thin ice when she baselessly claimed Rep. Ilhan Omar supports Sharia law. Advertisers started dropping her show, and Fox pulled her off the air for two weeks before letting her back on to rant about the Mueller report.



Starnes himself compared Hispanic immigration to Nazi invasions just two weeks after the El Paso shooting (irony!) despite the El Paso shooter’s white nationalist manifesto being heavily influence by the great replacement theory (and Fox News). Starnes’ radio show doesn’t have the reach that Pirro’s primetime show does, so it’s possible Pirro thought she could get away with going all in on great replacement on a smaller platform. Or maybe she just doesn’t care, because the president already personally intervened to keep her on the air once. My guess would be that this one is going to slide right on by the Fox executives, in no small part due to the fact that many of Pirro’s coworkers hint at the exact same racist ideas on an almost nightly basis.