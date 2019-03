Screenshot: Fox News

So this happened.



Just for the record, here is Gayle King, of CBS News.

Photo: Getty

Here is Robin Roberts, of ABC News.

Photo: Getty

And here is Jesse Watters, a big stupid racist moron, flanked by two other people just like him.

Photo: AP

Update, 6:00 p.m. ET:

Don’t see the words “I’m a racist idiot” here so...doesn’t count, sorry.