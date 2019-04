Screenshot: Twitter

Oh god. Oh dear god. Oh lord oh Christ almighty.



Yes, this is real! Yes, this is Donald Trump, famed groper-and-worse of women, tweeting out Joe Biden’s quasi-apology video doctored to show Biden uncomfortably touching...himself? It’s also apparently cribbed from some random Twitter account? Also, my eyes my eyes my eyes. Point me to the nearest ice floe, I wanna leave this place.