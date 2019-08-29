Photo: Michael Dwyer (AP)

Joe Biden is insisting he did NOT get literally all the details of his favorite war story WRONG so you all can stop saying so okay!!!!!

But seriously, in two different interviews, Biden said details might be wrong but the story is basically correct. “I was making the point how courageous these people are, how incredible they are, this generation of warriors, these fallen angels we’ve lost,” Biden told Washington Post columnist Jonathan Capehart for a podcast interview, according to The New York Times. “And so, I don’t know what the problem is. I mean, what is it that I said wrong?”

Advertisement

Again, according to the original Washington Post story, Biden got basically everything wrong. “The upshot: In the space of three minutes, Biden got the time period, the location, the heroic act, the type of medal, the military branch and the rank of the recipient wrong, as well as his own role in the ceremony,” Matt Viser and Greg Jaffe reported.

But Biden also told the Post and Courier of South Carolina that he hasn’t read the story. Biden still insisted he got the “essence of the story” correct. “I don’t understand what they’re talking about, but the central point is it was absolutely accurate what I said,” Biden told the newspaper. “He refused the medal. I put it on him, he said, ‘Don’t do that to me, sir. He died. He died.’”

That the story is basically true seems to be Biden’s argument.

“The story was that he refused the medal because the fella he tried to save—and risked his life saving—died. that’s the beginning, middle and end,” Biden told the newspaper. “The rest of you guys can take it and do what you want with it.”

Advertisement

Biden’s campaign dismissed the seriousness of the mistakes. “Time and again, the press fixates on supposed Joe Biden ‘gaffes’ — and time and again, voters say they don’t care,” Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates told the Times.

Uhhhh, OK. Pour one out for the mostly benign legacy Barack Obama’s administration helped cement for Joe Biden that Biden is insisting on giving a slow and painful death.