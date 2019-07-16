Joe Biden said “there has never been a president in American history who has been so openly racist aNick MartinToday 5:55pmFiled to: joe bidenFiled to: joe bidenjoe bidenracistdonald trumpandrew johnsonwoodrow wilsonandrew jacksonmetapost201EditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkJoe Biden said “there has never been a president in American history who has been so openly racist and divisive” as Donald Trump. Not so sure about that one.Share This StoryAbout the authorNick MartinNick MartinStaff WriterEmailTwitterPosts