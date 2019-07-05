busin g

Poor old Joe Biden just doesn’t understand why he can’t seem to get away from the disaster that was his debate performance, explaining in an interview with CNN that he “wasn’t prepared” for Sen. Kamala Harris to, I don’t know, hold him accountable for his past actions?



“I was prepared for them to come after me, but I wasn’t prepared for the person coming at me the way she came at me,” he told CNN’s Chris Cuomo. “She knew Beau, she knows me,” he added, referring to his deceased son who, like Harris, worked as a state attorney general.

Biden is incensed at the idea that Harris and his critics are stuck on his past terrible policies, which included his vocal opposition to busing that notably endeared him to Southern segregationists. As she pointedly noted during the debate, Harris herself benefited from the practice as a child growing up in Berkeley, California.

“I get all this information about other people’s past and what they’ve done and not done. And, you know, I am just not going to go there,” Biden said. “If we keep doing that, that’s, I mean, we should be debating what we do from here.”

Biden’s desperation to look to the future is undoubtedly due to the sheer scope of his own history of unfortunate positions, which most infamously included authoring the 1994 Crime Bill and leading the hearings in which Anita Hill testified that she was sexually harassed by now-Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

But instead of apologizing, Biden doubled down, insisting that while he supported local busing in the interest of desegregating schools, he opposed it as a federal mandate.

“Busing did not work,” he said. “You had overwhelming response from the African American community in my state...they did not support it.”

