Former Vice President Joe Biden has been having a rough night during Thursday’s Democratic primary debate. Nevertheless, you’ve gotta respect the sheer stupid optimism of his team, who sent out the following text message to followers:



Maybe they meant to add the word “set” between “been” and “on” in that first paragraph?



Here’s a political pro-tip: When your candidate has been thoroughly immolated on national television for his terrible political career, it’s probably best to stay away from “fire” metaphors for a while.

