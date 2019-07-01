Photo: Wilfredo Lee/AP

The worst people in the world have come to former Vice President Joe Biden’s defense, arguing that Sen. Kamala Harris’ performance at Thursday’s debate was too calculated.

Several of Biden’s supporters spoke to Politico, complaining about Harris’ attack on Biden over his opposition to busing to desegregate schools and his partnership with some of the Senate’s biggest segregationists to stop busing.

From Politico:

“She played low ball, which was out of character. And he didn’t expect it, nor did I,” said Lee White, a Biden supporter who attended his remarks at the Jesse Jackson Rainbow PUSH Coalition. “She should not have gone that route. She’s much too intelligent, she’s been able to be successful thus far, why do you have to do that.” [...] White, who is African American, said of the underlying segregationist issues Harris attacked: “I thought it was old news.”

Advertisement

Another Biden supporter told Politico that Harris blew her chance at being Biden’s vice president, which somewhat glances over the fact that Harris is, you know, running for president herself:

One major Biden supporter from California who declined to be named for publication said Harris’ direct attack on Biden was a mistake that would haunt her. “It’s going to bite her in the ass,” the supporter noted. “Very early on there was buzz … Biden-Kamala is the dream ticket, the best of both worlds.’’ After this week, “That shit ain’t happening.”

And yet another Biden supporter whined about the fact that Harris raised money on it. “It was planned, and it was staged and it was rehearsed—and they were ready to raise money on it,” another Biden supporter who spoke to Politico said.

Advertisement

Fair point, but these people are kidding themselves if they think Joe Biden wouldn’t have tried to raise money off of having a kill shot against anyone else on the stage Thursday night. (Biden did rake in $1 million from two fundraisers this weekend, per Politico. Harris raised $2 million online within 24 hours of the debate, according to the Daily Beast.)

One thing is clear: This very dumb feud between two presidential candidates who share a history of enthusiastically locking people up isn’t going to go away anytime soon.

