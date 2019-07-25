Photo: Wilfredo Lee (AP)

Why am I reading polls? It’s July of 20-goddamn-19. But on Thursday night, Fox News released a poll about a number of things, but most importantly for this blog’s purpose, I’m concerned with the poll of potential candidates for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

Overall, the poll isn’t all that surprising. Joe Biden as well as Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Kamala Harris all polled over 10 percent with Biden leading at 33 percent. The interviews were conducted via cellphone and landline between July 21-23 among 1,004 registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 points. The poll was conducted by Beacon Research and Shaw & Company Research.

Everyone else who you saw on the debate stage but can’t remember is polling at 5 percent or below. The field is still really crowded and it is still so early that you don’t need to get that worked up about it. And yet, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper celebrated the polling with glee.

How much did he poll at? Only 2 percent.

“You did this. This campaign is gaining serious momentum and we’re just getting started,” Hickenlooper tweeted.

The celebration of the 2 percent killed me. Or maybe it was the hashtag: #GiddyUp? Or the idea of Hickenloopmentum?

Regardless, it’s still only one poll! Hickenlooper’s average polling as calculated by Real Clear Politics is still only 0.5 percent.

And still, he giddy ups.

Hopefully some day, when I hear the words “giddy up” my brain will first think of my memories of horseback riding camp, instead of this John Hickenlooper tweet. Until then, read the full poll here, where you can check out President Donald Trump’s disapproval rate of 51 percent.