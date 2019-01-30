Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty

She’s not running! Speaking to CNN on Tuesday night, Hillary Clinton’s former campaign chairman John Podesta confirmed Clinton won’t run for president in 2020, despite multiple rounds of media speculation to the contrary.

“She would’ve been a great president, but she said she’s not running for president,” Podesta said, calling the most recent reporting about her weighing another presidential bid “media catnip.”

Podesta’s remarks come a day after CNN’s Jeff Zeleny reported Clinton had been “telling people that she’s not closing the doors to the idea of running in 2020.”

“I’m told by three people that as recently as this week, she was telling people that look, given all this news from the indictments, particularly the Roger Stone indictment, she talked to several people, saying ‘look, I’m not closing the doors to this,’” Zeleny reported, giving me and perhaps hundreds of thousands of people who also once voted for her a strong urge to repeatedly slam our heads on a cool, hard surface.

Clinton herself has entertained this possibility, much to the excitement of #Resistance stans everywhere, telling Recode in October that while she would “like to be president,” she didn’t have the desire to run.



Advertisement

Podesta went on to say that while he wished Clinton was president, she’s off doing presidential things like “trying to help the people that Donald Trump has abandoned” in Puerto Rico.

“She’s not running for president,” Podesta repeated.

Advertisement

“We got a lot of great candidates out there right now. I think the Democratic primary is gonna be a spirited one with a lot of great ideas coming forward,” he continued. “As I said I think [Clinton] would’ve been a great president but that’s in the past and she said she’s not running.”

We get it! She could have been president! Jesus Christ, we were there! There are several great reasons why Clinton should not run in 2020, perhaps the least of which being she already had her turn at being a bad Democratic candidate and it’s time to see if one of these other women (or these idiots) can take on Donald Trump. Please, just let her go back to assisting people in Puerto Rico and other noble pursuits and don’t speak of this possibility ever again!