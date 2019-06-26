Screenshot: C-SPAN

Want to see William Barr play the bagpipes? Well then you clicked on the right link buddy. We got all the sitting attorney general playing the bagpipes content you desire. Here he is:



Look at him go! He’s playing the Bagpipe Song, the one song that is played on the bagpipes every time you see or think about the bagpipes. Google tells me this song is actually called “Scotland the Brave,” which is played at NYPD funerals. The group Barr was playing with was the NYPD Emerald Society, which makes sense.

Wow. Just playing away on those bagpipes as if he wasn’t in danger of being held in contempt by the House of Representatives for refusing to comply with subpoenas related to the Trump administration’s racist census citizenship question. Squeezin’ that bag like he doesn’t have a care in the world. Rule of law baybayy! Scotland the brave!! Unsure what Scotland has to do with this, although this bagpipes forum post tells me that the Irish (Barr is of Irish ancestry) also have a version of the same tune called the “Irishman’s Toast.” Sure. It’s crazy to me how you have that whole bag and all those pipes and all you can play on the instrument is one song? It’s also crazy to me that the attorney general, supposedly the head of all law enforcement in the country, serves now almost entirely to keep the current executive branch from having to follow any laws. Can we hold him in contempt for playing bagpipes? Probably not, but it would be cool if we could. Until then, play on I guess, Bill.