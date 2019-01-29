Photo: Phillip Faraone (Getty)

There is perhaps no more entertaining feud in politics—for me, anyway—than that between former New Jersey governor and Donald Trump bootlicker Chris Christie and Trump’s ventriloquist dummy son-in-law Jared Kushner.



Here we have two very bad men (well, one man, and one man-child) whose well-documented antipathy toward one another can best be equated to the antipathy a person would feel upon walking into a bathroom to find a hopelessly clogged toilet in front of them. First, Kushner had Christie ousted from the president’s inner circle in late 2016, allegedly stemming from a long grudge against the former governor for his role in prosecuting Kushner’s dad, Charles, for financial crimes in 2005.

During an interview with PBS’ Margaret Hoover on Tuesday, it was Christie’s turn to take the plunge.

Asked about getting fired from the Trump team by Kushner, Christie insisted that had the tables been turned, he personally would definitely have been able to separate the experience of having a parent locked away, from the experience of having to work with the person who did the locking—”if,” Christie cautioned, “he was guilty.”

And then he said this, just in case anyone was curious about the Kushner family legacy:

If a guy hires a prostitute to seduce his brother in law, and videotapes it, and then sends the videotape to his sister to attempt to intimidate her from testifying before a grand jury—do I really need any more justification than that? I mean it’s one of the most loathsome disgusting crimes that I prosecuted when I was U.S. Attorney. And I was U.S. Attorney in New Jersey, Margaret, so we had some loathsome and disgusting crime going on there.

That’s right, Jared: Your dad sucks, and you suck for not being cooler about it.

Christie’s interview, part of the press rollout/redemption tour for his new book Let Me Finish: Trump, the Kushners, Bannon, New Jersey, and the Power of In-Your-Face Politics (which features a chapter called “Jared’s Meltdown”) should make it clear to anyone that just because Kushner got him axed from Trump’s inner circle doesn’t mean Christie is going to go down without a fight. And folks? I love it.