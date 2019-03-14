Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty)

It says a lot about the state of the country when the President of the United States can make a laudatory, if oblique, reference to having fascist goon squads commit violence on his behalf, and it’s not the biggest headline of the day. Nevertheless, that’s evidently where we are after Donald Trump’s latest, sincerely horrifying, interview with Breitbart News.



Responding to a question from Breitbart Washington Political Editor Matthew Boyle about how the American left plays, in Trump’s words, “cuter and tougher,” the president offered the following (emphasis mine):

The left plays a tougher game, it’s very funny. I actually think that the people on the right are tougher, but they don’t play it tougher. Okay? I can tell you I have the support of the police, the support of the military, the support of the Bikers for Trump – I have the tough people, but they don’t play it tough — until they go to a certain point, and then it would be very bad, very bad. But the left plays it cuter and tougher. Like with all the nonsense that they do in Congress … with all this invest[igations]—that’s all they want to do is –you know, they do things that are nasty. Republicans never played this.

Yes, that is the president seemingly touting the “very bad” things that would happen if his alleged supporters—the military, the cops, and the “Bikers for Trump,” who are not just a fun social club—get pushed “to a certain point.”

While Trump neglected to expand upon what that “very bad” scenario might looks like, the fact that he’s talking about a lot of people with a lot of guns is not great!

What a cool and not at all troubling time to be alive. We have asked the White House for comment about what Trump meant and will update if we hear back.

