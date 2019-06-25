Photo: Evan Vucci (AP)

Just hours after threatening Iran with “obliteration for having accused him of being “afflicted with mental retardation,” President Donald Trump insisted that he had no exit strategy for a potential armed conflict in the Middle East, because, in his words: “I don’t need exit strategies.”



Because we know how well that goes.

This is not, to put it mildly, encouraging for those trying to wade through increasingly muddy geopolitical waters to see if Trump really plans to attack Iran in the not-too-distant future.



Trump, who has bragged about not telegraphing his moves ahead of time—despite constantly doing exactly that—has now basically admitted one of two things: He has absolutely no idea what he’s doing (likely!) or he just doesn’t care enough to give the possibility of armed conflict the serious consideration it deserves (also likely!)