Perhaps you’ve heard about Justin Trudeau’s recent racism scandal? No, not that one. And no, not that one, either. I’m talking about a third instance that’s surfaced in the past 12 hours of the Canadian prime minister getting busted for having covered himself in dark makeup.



This latest one comes courtesy of Canada’s Global News, which on Thursday published what it says is video that “shows Trudeau covered in what appears to be dark makeup and raising his hands in the air while laughing, sticking his tongue out and making faces. He’s wearing a white T-shirt, and his jeans are ripped at the knees.”

The Global News confirmed with a “senior Member of (Trudeau’s) Liberal Campaign” that that is indeed the PM in the video. Meanwhile, I have confirmed that this is extremely fucked up.



The release of Trudeau’s blackface video comes less than one day after Time magazine published a photo of Trudeau wearing dark brown makeup and a turban during a 2001 “Arabian Nights” party at West Point Grey Academy, where Trudeau worked at the time. Then, during his hastily called press conference after the release of the image, Trudeau—who was raised in the the lap of luxury as son of former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau—admitted that while in high school, “I dressed up at a talent show and sang ‘Day O’ with makeup on.”

In what seemed like a foreshadowing that more images could be published, Trudeau also told reporters that, “The fact of the matter is that I’ve always—and you’ll know this—been more enthusiastic about costumes than is sometimes appropriate,” which is a very genteel, Canadian way of saying “I definitely wore a bunch of racist shit, and yup, you’re probably gonna be seeing more of it soon.”

Trudeau is currently locked in a dead heat race before Canada’s election on October 21.