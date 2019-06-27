Screenshot: NBC News

Sen. Kamala Harris just put Joe Biden on ice.



At the conclusion of a response from Marianne Williamson, Harris announced her intention to speak, moderators be damned. What followed was the most thorough and calculated direct attack on a fellow debate participant that’s occurred in either Democratic debate.

“As the only black person on stage, I would like to speak on the issue of race,” Harris began.

Harris first shared a story of how as a child a white neighbor was not allowed to play with her because she was black. Then, Harris turned to Biden. She informed him that she does not believe he is a racist and generally agrees with his calls for bipartisanship; then, Harris really got rolling.

Harris criticized Biden for repeatedly sharing his memories of working alongside “two US Senators who built their reputations and careers on the segregation of race in this country.” She continued, saying that Biden “worked with them to oppose busing.”

“There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her class, and she was bused to school every day. And that little girl was me. And so I will tell you, on this subject, it cannot be an intellectual debate among Democrats,” she said.

Biden was allowed an opportunity to respond, and it played out largely how one would expect. The former Vice President claimed that Harris offered a “mischaracterization of my position across the board. I did not praise racists, that is not true.” (It very much is true.) He then continued on to blame segregation on local and city governments and completely dodge his responsibility in opposing busing.

For her answers, Harris won what was easily the biggest round of applause of the night. And then her social team finished the dunk.