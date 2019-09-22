Photo: Susan Walsh (AP)

Vice President Mike Pence’s wife, Karen Pence, has joined Twitter. In a move that literally no one who knows what awaits her on the timeline would recommend, Pence posted a 52-second video tweet on Saturday.



“There are probably a lot of things you don’t know about me,” Pence says to the camera, seated next to some beautiful (what I sort of think are) petunias. “For example, I enjoy painting. I love to ride my bike. I like nothing better than reading a good book.”

Honestly, so far, her video reminds me of The Onion article “by” Hillary Clinton: I Am Fun.

“I’m looking forward to being on the campaign trail to help tell the story of what President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are accomplishing in the Trump administration,” Pence says.

Ah yes, the campaign social media push! Love to see politicians and their spouses ramp up their social media that they’ve shown zero interest in thus far. This video is her latest foray into the social media network best known for Nazis as well as a CEO that tries to stay offline! Pence’s first tweet was on Tuesday.

Pence also was in Iowa last week supporting Sen. Jodi Ernst (R-IA), the incumbent who likely faces a tough race because of the effect of President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Iowa farmers.

I know that Pence’s misguided dive into social media is for the 2020 election. She directly said it! But, Karen honey, leave Twitter while you still can. It’s dumb and life definitely goes on without it.