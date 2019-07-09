Screenshot: Twitter/The Hill

Top White House aide Kellyanne Conway did her absolute best on Tuesday to make it seem like President Donald Trump and alleged pedophile rapist Jeffrey Epstein weren’t nearly as buddy-buddy as Trump’s own past boasts would have you believe.



“The president told me this morning he hasn’t talked to Epstein—he doesn’t think he’s talked to him or seen him in 10 or 15 years,” Conway stammered, when asked whether there was any “material” connection between the two billionaires.



Conway’s carefully worded defense comes after Trump biographer Tim O’Brien resurrected a 2002 quote by the president, in which he bragged that: “I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

As it happens, both Trump’s quote and Conway’s assertion that the president claimed not to have spoken with or hung out with Epstein “in 10 or 15 years” puts their last point of contact smack in the middle of the rough timeframe in which prosecutors allege Epstein was busy sexually abusing and exploiting “dozens of minor girls” in both Florida and New York. (Epstein has pleaded not guilty.)

