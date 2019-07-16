White House aide and biggest feminist in the world Kellyanne Conway came to the defense of the so-called “squad” on Tuesday after President Donald Trump lobbed racist attacks at them over the weekend, saying—LOL JK CAN YOU IMAGINE IF SHE ACTUALLY FUCKING DID THAT?

In real life, Conway absolutely lost it on Tuesday when asked by reporters about Trump’s continued racist attacks on Reps. Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib, getting increasingly racist and wild as she went along.

First, Conway went on Fox News. Asked why President Trump didn’t just let the Democratic infighting between the four members of Congress and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi play out, Conway said Trump got involved because “we are sick and tired of many people in this country—forget these four, they represent a dark underbelly of this country of people who are not respecting our troops, are not giving them the resources and the respect that they deserve.”

Ahh, yes, Trump is just being racist to defend the troops. It all makes sense now. And the use of the term “dark underbelly” to refer to four women of color is...wow.

However, Conway’s comments veered straight into the deep end when she told reporters at the White House that they were the ones injecting race into Trump’s comments.

Literally, here’s Conway in a clip below, attempting to dig Trump out of the hole by asking a reporter what his “ethnicity” was and where his ancestors were from, arguing that Trump is just “sick and tired” of elected officials who criticize the United States and try to improve it. How dare they do their jobs!!

Also, did you know that some of the Customs and Border Protection agents in charge of detaining children who say they aren’t being showered and fed properly are HISPANIC? DID YOU??! Checkmate, libs!

Oh god this is completely hopeless when will this shit cycle end.

