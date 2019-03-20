Photo: Andrew Harnik (AP)

President Donald Trump has spent the past few days lashing out on Twitter at conservative lawyer and frequent critic George Conway, calling him a “stone cold LOSER” and a “husband from hell,” after Conway accused Trump of suffering from narcissistic personality disorder. Throughout all of this, Kellyanne Conway—wife of the husband from hell, and senior advisor to Trump—has been conspicuously silent, forcing most people to wonder just what kind of bizarre, loveless triangle she’s found herself in.



Well, wonder no more.

On Wednesday, Conway broke her silence to Politico, explaining that it’s very good and right for Trump to rain a shitstorm of extremely petty grievances on the ostensible love of her life.

“[Trump] left it alone for months out of respect for me,” Conways said. “But you think he shouldn’t respond when somebody, a non-medical professional accuses him of having a mental disorder? You think he should just take that sitting down?”

Jeez, you dummies. The notoriously respectful Trump is clearly the chivalrous white knight in this situation. Duh.

“Yesterday George spent the day tweeting about the president,” she continued. “I spent my day doing two one-hour briefings with press and intergovernmental affairs people, agency people from all across the country and then over an hour briefing that I led in the Oval Office with the president and first lady in the cabinet on opioids at one year, so this is what I do here. I think it probably looks differently if everybody is turning into Gossip Girl.”



Look, who am I to say what goes on within the private confines of a bizarre Washington marriage between a soulless flack and a kvetching tweeter? But, if I had to guess, I’d wager that the Conways are probably long overdue for a very awkward conversation about love, life, and public humiliation.