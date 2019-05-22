Kellyanne Conway’s latest Sexist Dems Mad Lib came today after President Trump stormed out of an infrastructure meeting. Nancy Pelosi reportedly told Conway she’d relay a response to Trump, not staff, to which Conway snarked “THAT’S REALLY PRO-WOMAN OF YOU.” Fake feminism strikes again!!!
