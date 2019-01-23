Photo: Evan Vucci (AP)

Senior White House advisor and failed stand up comedian Kellyanne Conway has a simple request for the White House press corps—and by extension, the American public as a whole: Please, whatever you do, do not call President Donald Trump’s proposed wall between the United States and Mexico a “wall.”



Seriously. Please stop it. No “wall.” Nuh-uh. Nope.

Conway made her insane request during a press gaggle in the White House driveway on Wednesday, when she was asked by CNN’s Abby Phillip to respond to a new CBS poll which included a question on whether or not the proposed wall is worth the ongoing government shutdown—currently in a record breaking fifth week.

Here’s footage of her response:

In case you didn’t catch that, here’s a rough transcript from Phillip’s CNN colleague Jim Acosta:

It’s great to know that words—even those literally used by the president as a new campaign slogan this very morning!—have truly lost all meaning. Bicycle. Cummerbund. Kangaroo. Anything means anything from this point on. Have fun with it folks.